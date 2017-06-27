Warren man gets prison after pleading guilty to molesting child

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man will spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes earlier this year.

Joshua Rodgers, 32, was sentenced to 24 months on two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutors say the charges stem from Rodgers inappropriately touching a child he knew in Howland.

Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman said he’s satisfied with the sentence and the victim’s family agrees.

“I think it was important to them that this defendant go to prison for what he did. Obviously, he inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl,” Wildman said. “I think a prison sentence is appropriate in those circumstances and that’s what Judge Logan did, so we’re happy with the result.”

Rodgers will also have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.