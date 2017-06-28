Annual Firemen’s Festival brings families back to McDonald

MCDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – The 84th annual Firemen’s Homecoming Festival kicked off in McDonald Wednesday night.

Hundreds lined each side of Ohio Avenue to watch the Run of the Mill foot race, followed by a parade.

The festival features amusement rides, games, bingo, and food every night.

Organizers said this is one of the longest-standing traditions the village has and its population nearly doubles around festival time.

“Every year, we get a big group of people to come out. Lots of families plan their vacation around this time of year, they come back to the village,” said Lt. Srock, a committee member of the McDonald Firemen’s Social Organization. “The fire department, we love to put this on every year. It’s a lot of work but it’s worth it.”

This year’s festival is from 6 to 11 p.m. through Saturday at Woodland Park across from the municipal building at Ohio Avenue and Fifth Street.

The traditional fireworks show will close out the event.