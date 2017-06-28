Back to the MyValleyDining home page
Back to the MyValleyDining restaurant list
Boneshakers at Timberlanes Complex is a restaurant, bar and banquet facility. They offer delicious food and drink and excellent service.
544 East Pershing Street, Salem, OH 44460
(234) 567-4671
Hours: Monday-Tuesday 11AM – 9PM, Wednesday-Thursday 11AM – 11PM, Friday-Saturday 11AM – 1AM, Sunday 10AM – 5PM
Boneshakers website
Boneshakers Facebook page
Boneshakers at Timberlanes Complex
Boneshakers at Timberlanes Complex x
Back to the MyValleyDining home page