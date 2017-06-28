Campbell Public Library reopening in new location

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – The Campbell Public Library branch will reopen, but it will be at a new location.

Wednesday, the library’s Board of Trustees voted to reopen it inside Campbell Schools’ proposed Activity Recreational Cultural Center.

The space will be leased for a period of 50 years at $525,000 rent for that period of time. The agreement will include an allowance for the Library to vacate the space at 10 years if so desired, with a prorated rebate.

That center won’t open for two years, but the library will be temporarily inside Campbell’s Field House this fall.

“In the meantime, we will be having a location in their field house that will be open to the public, that will have computer access, and a collection and book access,” said Heidi Daniel, executive director of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

It’s not just for students, anyone can go. You just need to have a library card.

The library on Sanderson Avenue was closed last week due to a leaking roof, which needs replaced, and other repairs that were needed.