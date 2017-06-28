Campground at Berlin Lake to close amid wastewater problems

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Mill Creek Campground at Berlin Lake will be closed July 5 and for the foreseeable future, according to the Army Corp of Engineers.

According to Kevin Heatley, the natural resource manager at Berlin Lake, they are having infrastructure problems with the wastewater collection system.

The campground will honor reservations for the Fourth of July holiday, but will no longer take reservations after that.

The campground had similar issues in 2015 and resolved the problem but the fix was temporary. The park is now looking at a long-term permanent resolution.