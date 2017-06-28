Divers search Berlin Lake where Akron man’s body was found

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – Divers are searching the Berlin Lake, where an Akron man’s body was found Saturday.

Investigators now believe 60-year-old Robert Lee Johnson was killed, according to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene. Divers are looking for evidence in the case.

Johnson was found by two fishermen around 6 a.m. Saturday. They told detectives they thought they had hit a stump with moss covering it while fishing but looked closer and saw it was a head with long hair.

He was found about 30 to 40 feet from the shore, floating in about 8 feet of water.

Friends of Johnson told police that he liked to fish, but he usually went to Summit Lake in Akron.