The World Famous Holy Hot Dog in Warren/Howland connects the American love of hot dogs with local communities. With their specialty Heavenly Chili Dog and their extra spicy Sinner’s Dog Sauce the chain uses focuses on the simple method of serving great American cuisine. People know great Chili Dogs in Warren / Howland and these are some of the best. Beyond Chili Dogs, you will be blown away with the quality of burgers, salads, chicken fingers, fresh cut fries and amazing sides like Smoked Bacon Baked Beans and Sweet Onion Surprise.

1913 Niles Cortland Road, Warren, OH 44484

(234) 830-0036

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11AM – 8PM, Sunday CLOSED

