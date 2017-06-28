IUPUI officially joins Horizon League

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WYTV) – IUPUI (Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis) has officially been named the tenth member of the Horizon League, effective July 1. The league made the announcement on Wednesday.

The Jaguars replace Valparaiso, which recently left for the Missouri Valley Conference.

Horizon League Commissioner Jon LeCrone is thrilled with the addition.

“We are excited to welcome IUPUI to the Horizon League family,” he said. “The Jaguars bring us tremendous competitive potential, particularly in men’s basketball, along with an engaged and energized city. Their addition solidifies our broad community partnerships in Indianapolis and is the right school at the right time.”

IUPUI is somewhat a familiar foe to Youngstown State fans, having competed against the Penguins in the Mid-Continent Conference from 1999-2001.

All-time, the YSU Men’s Basketball program is 5-1 against IUPUI, while the YSU Women’s Basketball team has won six of the ten all-time meetings.

IUPUI’s Men’s Basketball program advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2003.

According to official release announcing the addition, the Jaguars will compete in 18 of 19 Horizon League sports: men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track and field (indoor and outdoor), softball and volleyball.

IUPUI will begin competing in the Horizon League this Fall.