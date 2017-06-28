Man walking in Youngstown with earphones on realizes he was shot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating after a man said he was shot while walking down the street Monday on the city’s east side.

According to a police report, the man said he wearing earbuds and walking along Oak Street Extension, near Greenly Lane, at about 11 p.m. when he saw a flash coming from the bushes. At first, he though it may have been a BB gun but didn’t investigate any further.

As he continued walking, the victim said he began to feel a burning in his left leg and saw that blood was running down his leg and he could barely walk.

The man said he went to his mother’s house who encouraged him to report the shooting to police and to get medical treatment for fear of infection, the report stated.

The victim called police the next morning.