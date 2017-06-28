Park commissioners give Mill Creek director satisfactory evaluation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Three of the five Mill Creek MetroParks Commissioners have completed their annual evaluations of Executive Director Aaron Young. In all areas, Young was graded at least fully satisfactory while in some, his performance was deemed “truly outstanding.”

“The staff seems comfortable with Aaron and respects him,” wrote Commissioner Germaine Bennett. “Aaron has perseverance.”

Young was evaluated in 16 categories on a scale of one to nine.

Along with Bennett, commissioners Lee Frey and Tom Shipka also submitted evaluations, while commissioners John Ragan and Thomas Frost — the newest commission member — did not.

Bennett gave Young the highest marks — mostly sevens, eights, and nines.

Shipka gave the lowest marks, with fives in judgment, decision making, accountability, and teamwork.

Young received no grade lower than a five.

One area where all three commissioners agreed Young needs work was “customer service/customer focus,” where all graded him a five.

“The reorganization in February 2016 alienated many taxpayers and traditional [Mill Creek MetroParks] supporters,” Shipka wrote. “The [executive director] needs to work steadily and conscientiously to regain their support and their trust in his leadership.”

Frey wrote he was pleased with the planning and financial information coming from Young but that he needs to communicate more effectively with community groups.

“[Young] needs to get out into the park and introduce himself to people, and hear what they have to say,” Frey wrote.

View each complete evaluation of MetroParks Executive Director Aaron Young: