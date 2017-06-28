Police in Mercer County asking for information on Sharon arson fires

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Police in Mercer County are asking for the community’s help in solving a rash of arson-related fires over the past two years.

Pennsylvania State Police estimate that there have been between 20 to 30 fires in the city of Sharon, with the most happening near the West Hill.

Police said someone has been deliberately setting fires to vacant and abandoned buildings in residential areas.

WKBN talked to Sharon Fire Chief Robert Fiscus in February about the problem. He said the fires are becoming a growing concern due to the dangers to neighboring houses.

Those with information on the crimes are asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.