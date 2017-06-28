Task force hitting front lines of Trumbull County’s overdose problem

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Activists are trying to reach people on the front lines of the heroin crisis.

Members of the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) Opiate Task Force are going door-to-door in neighborhoods where people have died of drug overdoses.

Starting Wednesday, they will be placing about 5,000 educational door hangers on houses.

The hangers have information about how to recognize the signs and symptoms of a drug overdose, where to safely drop off drugs and how to get the overdose-reversal drug, naloxone.

