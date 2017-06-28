Walls ripped out, toilets smashed inside YMHA property on east side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating after an apartment under the Metropolitan Housing Authority was vandalized.

Officers were called about 3:26 p.m. Tuesday to the property on Sunshine Avenue.

The YMHA director told police that the property was in good condition on June 23 but someone had come inside since then and demolished much of the interior.

According to a police report, the walls were damaged and much of the drywall had been torn out. The toilets in the bathrooms were smashed and kitchen cabinets were removed. Bedroom doors were also taken from the door frames.

The damage estimate is between $9,000 and $10,000.