Child entrepreneur inspires teens in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Summer break is typically a time for students to kick back and relax. But for one group of students from Warren G. Harding High School, summer is a time to network and learn.

A group of more than 25 girls involved in the Youngstown Business Incubator’s Inspiring Minds program met with a successful teenager Wednesday.

Fifteen-year-old Zandra Cunningham started her own line of beauty products when she was just 9-years-old. She is now the CEO of her own company called Zandra Beauty. Cunningham shared her success story and talked with the girls about the importance of planning for their dreams as soon as possible.

“You can do it. You just have to start and also it is going to be hard. Running a business or being an entrepreneur period is hard no matter what age you start, but it is harder as a teenager because you still have a life that you want to live and you want to be with your friends,” Cunningham said.

Treona Crenshaw is taking note of Cunningham’s advice. She plans to go to the Trumbull County Career and Technical Center and major in cosmetology.

“I want to be a cosmetologist, and I want to have my own business. I’m going to TCTC this year so when I am done with my 12th-grade year, I will have my degree,” Crenshaw said.

You can find Zandra’s products on her website or at Paper Source stores across the country.