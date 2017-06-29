Dr. Shayesteh: Meal timing for weight loss



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – They say timing is everything, but can the same be said about losing weight? Surprisingly, yes!

New research shows that as the day goes on, the body’s ability to metabolize sugar and carbohydrates changes.

In the early morning, like during breakfast time and lunch, the body can use sugar and carbohydrates more efficiently as energy sources. At night, however, the body becomes more insulin resistant and does not use those energy sources as effectively.

What kind of food should you be eating? When is the best time to eat it?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain how timing your meals can be important for weight loss.

