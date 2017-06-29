Drivers halted by I-76 crash wait nearly two hours to get moving

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – The fatal accident on Interstate 76 in North Jackson involving three tractor-trailers and two passengers vans led to multiple traffic problems Thursday.

Many people were surprised to be slowed down while driving along I-76 and I-80. There were long backups, crowded detours, drivers in hot cars, and those that were wondering what was going on.

Valerie Salemi was traveling from New Jersey when she came upon the backup.

“It has been very boring. We have been driving from New Jersey and finally get to Ohio and we are at a standstill,” said Valerie Salemi.

Sheldon Wayne is another driver from New Jersey heading west on the interstate. He also commented on the frustrating delay.

“I commented to my wife I thought things were bad in the New York area showing signs and detours. I’ve never seen anything this bad before – very frustrating,” Wayne said.

The detours were crowded. It was bumper to bumper along Route 46 to Mahoning Avenue. Other roads were having trouble with the extra traffic, too. Route 11 and Interstate 680 were also bumper to bumper and backed up for miles.

Most drivers who got off the interstate didn’t want to lose their spot in line and were afraid to take a pit stop, and crossing the street anywhere along the traffic line was risky.

There were a few squealed tires, intersections got blocked occasionally but for the most part, drivers handled the situation in stride. Once they found out the reason for the delay, everything came into focus.

“It’s been an hour and a half but hearing it is a fatality, I’ll temper my frustration,” Salemi said.

The Wendy’s on Route 46, just off the interstate, said its lunch business was cut in half. People just weren’t stopping. The workers were helping everyone calm down by adding an encouraging smile to the napkins for people who carried out orders.