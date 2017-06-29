FBI agent to become Boardman’s new police chief

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman will be getting a new police chief — a U.S. Army veteran who has previously served in the Federal Bureau of Investigation — next year.

Todd Werth will start in his new position as Boardman police chief on January 1, 2018, when current Chief Jack Nichols retires.

Werth, a Boardman resident of 19 years, has been the Supervisory Senior Resident Agent for the Youngstown office of the FBI since May 2013.

He also manages and oversees investigations of violent crime, drugs, gangs, organized crime, public corruption, white collar crime, and domestic and international terrorism.

Before that, Werth was an FBI training coordinator in Cleveland for four years and an FBI special agent for 12 years. He received the FBI Director’s High Impact Leadership Award and the FBI Master Instructor Award.

Werth is certified in tactical instruction, police instruction, firearms instruction, crisis management instruction, active shooter, and criminal investigations.

He is also a member of several police groups.