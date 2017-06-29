Man pleads guilty to crash that killed woman at Southern Park Mall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man who hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of the Southern Park Mall last year entered a guilty plea on Thursday morning.

Matthew Wilson pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Police said Wilson was driving his pick-up truck when he slammed into Judy Dailey as she was walking near JCPenney in November.

Dailey later died at the hospital.

Wilson’s family talked to WYTV last year, saying Wilson had a seizure before the crash.

