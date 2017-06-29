Man reported missing at Lake Milton found safe

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Lake Milton searched all night for a man who was reported missing by the woman he was kayaking with.

After hours of searching for the man on the water and land, he walked up to firefighters about 5:15 a.m. saying he had been sitting by his boat all night – an area search crews had canvassed several times.

Police are not releasing the man’s name yet. A spokesman with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said charges are being considered. They said the man is not being cooperative with police.

The scene was cleared and the man was released just before 7 a.m.

The search began about 12:30 a.m. Thursday when the woman said they had come to shore and the man began fishing from a dock. The woman left him for a few moments to go to her car and when she returned, he was gone.

Boats searched the water for the man and crews with thermal imaging and search dogs searched the land. Crews from the Milton Township police and fire department as well as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were called in.

Milton Township Fire Chief Harold Maynard said the man’s cell phone appeared to be disabled or turned off. Police tried to get a ping on his cell phone but were not successful.