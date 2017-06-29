Nugget of Knowledge: Prescription drug color code

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Paper cuts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Each pill is a different color and those colors matter psychologically.

The “color code” comes to us from the magazine “The Atlantic.”

Psychologists have discovered that a blue-colored pill is the best color for a sedative.

For a stimulant, pills should be red or orange.

Bright yellows make the most effective antidepressants. If you want to reduce anxiety, a green pill is best, and white takes away pain.

Make the colors bold and it helps if there’s a name embossed on the pill.

You’ll rarely see a black pill. Who wants to be reminded of darkness or despair or death?

Color coding can help people remember what drugs to take, and sometimes, patients refuse to swallow their medicine if the colors change. That’s why the drug companies guard their colors with patents and why the generic version tries so hard to look like the real thing.

