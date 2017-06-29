Ursuline’s Howell heading to Mount Union

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ursuline product Anthony Howell has committed to play both college basketball and football at Mount Union.

He made the official announcement on Twitter.

In addition to the Purple Raiders, he considered Mercyhurst, Ashland, and Notre Dame College. The former Irish standout also considered Youngstown State for both basketball and football.

Last season on the hardwood with the Irish, Howell averaged 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game.

On the gridiron, Howell caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he tallied 26.5 tackles, with 23 solos, 7 assists, with 3 sacks, and 11 TFL’s lst season. At 6’5″ 220 pounds, Howell is expected to play Tight End and Defensive End for the Purple Raiders.