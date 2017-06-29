Youngstown Boys and Girls Club unveils renovated teen lounge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Teens in Youngstown have a new place to hang out while also preparing themselves for the future.

The Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown unveiled their newly renovated Teen Lounge. The Youngstown Foundation donated $28,000 to help with the updates to the center.

The room now has new couches, TVs, computers, homework stations and provides a more relaxed atmosphere for the teens to gather.

Germaine McAlpine, executive director of The Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown, said it took a community effort to provide these resources for teens.

The new additions allow them to work on resumes and do research to decide on their future career path.

Up to 35 teens use the club each day.