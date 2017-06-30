Nugget of Knowledge: Lunch atop a skyscraper

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Prescription drug color code

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The picture is called “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper” — 11 construction workers casually eating lunch across a beam hanging 850 feet in the air.

It was taken nearly 85 years ago — on September 20, 1932.

We’re not sure who the photographer was. A company called The Visual China Group now owns the rights to it.

It was meant to show that despite the Great Depression, America was still building, still progressing and in this case, putting up Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Another shot taken later shows four workers taking a nap.

Could you shoot pictures like this today?

Just putting 11 guys and gals on a beam 56 stories above Central Park is beyond dangerous and reckless.

But there is a theory that this is not as it seems.

Just below the camera shot is a finished floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza. It’s just a few feet away, so if anyone tumbled off, he wasn’t going far at all.

This was just one of several posed photos showing prime real estate.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com