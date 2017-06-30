Warren bartender chased after robber, said it ‘wasn’t gonna happen’

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Last night, a bartender took matters into her own hands when someone tried to rob the Summit Lounge in Warren. Now the bar is sending a clear message to would-be thieves — you won’t get away with it at their establishment.

Victoria Scheffel was working the bar just before 10:30 Thursday night, counting out her change drawer.

A skinny white man in his 30s — who she’d never seen before — walked in. Scheffel said he looked around, asked for a beer, and grabbed $35 right from her hand.

“As soon as he swiped that money, I was like, ‘Oh hell no.’ Ran right out after him. That wasn’t gonna happen,” she said. “He had his passenger door unlocked…so I took that opportunity and went in there to get the money.”

Scheffel and the man struggled for a while inside his truck in the parking lot before she finally got the money back.

“He was struggling with me. He was, you know, hitting me because I was trying to grab the money,” she said. “Then I just turned around and started kicking him with my boots, and just gave him a couple good kicks into the chest.”

He took off down Tod Avenue.

When Scheffel got out of his red pickup truck, she was able to catch the license plate number. According to a police report, it didn’t match the vehicle.

Warren police are investigating.

Scheffel said Summit Lounge has zero tolerance for robbers.

“We like to have a good time, we like to come and enjoy ourselves. We don’t want to have to deal with people pulling s**t like that.”