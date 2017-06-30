Woman told Youngstown police man beat her, bit her cheek in 3-hour ordeal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating after a woman told them that her boyfriend beat her and bit her cheek over text messages and her questioning him about injuries to her son.

Officers were called about 8:31 p.m. Thursday to take a report from a 21-year-old woman about a terrorizing afternoon she spent with her live-in boyfriend. When officers arrived, they found a woman locked inside a car with visible bruising on her head, face and body.

According to a police report, the woman told officers that she returned to her home in the 100 block of Osborn Street at about 2:45 p.m. and got into an argument with her boyfriend over bruising she discovered on her son. She said the man became angry and his reaction escalated after he found text messages on her phone he didn’t like.

The woman said the man threw her into the bathroom causing her to hit her head on the bathtub, knocking her out. When she regained consciousness, the woman said she tried to get up but the man threw her back down and began choking her before taking her to a bedroom where he sat on her chest and repeatedly slapped her face and at one point bit her cheek, the report stated.

The woman said another man showed up that the suspect knew and that man held the door shut so the woman couldn’t get out of the house, the report stated.

The whole ordeal lasted about three hours.

Police checked the house, but the suspect was gone.

Police said in the report that the suspect, who is not named because he hasn’t been charged yet, is on probation as well as on house arrest. Police indicated that he has prior weapons charges and a prior murder charge.