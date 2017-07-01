Canfield’s Till Open honors special members of community

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 4th of July weekend means Canfield’s Till Open is back in town.

It’s turned into a big-time event, benefiting Canfield sports and other school clubs. This is the 6th annual outing and for a 3rd straight year it’s been sold out….with over 150 golfers.

The Canfield High School band played and five people were honored in a special memorial service, commemorating their service and impact on the community.

“Our slogan is ‘Semper Fi’ which is the United States Marine Corps slogan for always faithful,” said Richard Duffett, the President of Till Open Committee, Inc. “We depict that to these honorees because they’ve always been faithful to their country, to their state, and now their city and school, and that’s how we tie that all together.”

Tom Mohl honored his late father Victor C. Mohl, a former coach and school board member. Tom was a standout athlete at Canfield and even went on to play professional baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“It’s just a great opportunity to come back and see people that I played ball with and people that I had an opportunity to grow up with as a little kid,” said Mohl. “This has morphed into something very, very special so the opportunity to honor my dad amongst people that he coached when we were little, all the way up through high school. very, very special.”

Jacquie Galvin traveled all the way from Florida for this year’s event. Her late son Grant Galvin was honored today.

“This is a special event and my son really enjoyed it,” said Galvin. “He really was proud of what they were doing to help the schools out here and he enjoyed golfing it.”

Besides a fun day of golf, the Till Open was expected to raise $70,000 for the future of Canfield schools.