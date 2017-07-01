Family of woman who lost battle with breast cancer celebrates her birthday

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Adrienne’s Army put on a golf outing Saturday at Yankee Run golf course in Brookfield to celebrate the birthday and life of Adrienne Toth.

Adrienne’s Army is made up friends and family who stood by Adreinne during her long battle with metastatic breast cancer — a battle she lost in December of 2015.

Adrienne’s Army knew it wouldn’t be an event for Adrienne if she couldn’t use her special day to help people suffering from the same cancer that took her life.

“All the money goes to research — that’s very important to me,” said Adrienne’s father John Litman. “It was very important to Adrienne. She knew at the end that she could help others. And that’s what this is about.”

Adrienne’s son Kellan was also at Saturday’s event. He’s now 4-years-old.

Adrienne’s birthday was June 29. She would have been 36-years-old.