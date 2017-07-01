Grilling safety tips for your Fourth of July weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A lot of people will be firing up the grill this holiday weekend, but before you get going on those burgers and steaks, experts say to make sure your grill is in good shape.

Those at Youngstown Propane say it’s all about safety first when it comes to grilling. You want to make sure the propane tank is not empty and that the grill lid is open before turning it on.

The placement of your grill is also important.

“You want to make sure that the grill is not sitting close to a deck railing or vinyl siding because you’re going to get that ambient heat off of there. I’ve seen it happen too many times, folks will scorch their vinyl siding,” said Youngstown Propane owner Scott Jones.

Jones also says having good utensils is key to grilling safely, especially when it comes to grill brushes.

He says to make sure you have a good brush that won’t lose it’s bristles because they could end up in your food, being swallowed by you or a guest.