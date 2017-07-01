South High Variety Show returns for first time in over 20 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The South High Variety Show made its return Saturday for the first time in more than 20 years.

It’s taking place on Erie Street at the South High football field. The acts wrap up around 9:30 p.m. and about 30 people are expected to perform.

The show isn’t only a fun event for people in the area, but also a fundraiser for the South Field House.

“Being able to be a part of this and being able to help organize this is a blessing,” Keland Logan of Colony Youngstown said.

“When I walked through those doors, the crowd roared,” said Rufus Blaq, a hip-hop artist. “The screaming — it was just the greatest moment of my life.”

Blaq performed at the comedy and music show fives times in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He says seeing the stage ready again brings back a lot of feelings.

“Exhilarating,” Blaq said. “My heart is beating crazy fast because I know these kids are finally gonna have what we had.”

The South Field House needs a lot of work and the show doubles as a fundraiser to try to fix it. The hope is to make it a community center, which can house local organizations and host events.

Renovations are expected to cost more than a million dollars, as the building needs to be restored from top to bottom.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally has asked for a plan to fix the field house, so the city can consider moving forward with the cleanup.

“We could utilize this facility for so many different outreach programs to keep the kids involved and keep them off the street,” said Randy Nuby of Volney Rogers Youth Association.