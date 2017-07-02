2 men recovering in hospital after robbery at Lawrence County lumber business

PERRY TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for two of three people accused of robbing and beating two men and stealing several cars and a motorcycle.

Saturday morning at 9:13 a.m. police were called to Cable Hardwoods Inc., located in the 4400 block of State Route 488, Portersville Road, Pa. — a lumber store.

The 60-year-old business owner saw an open door to a shed and began checking his other buildings when he went to work that morning. A police report states he was then shot at by three suspects, held at gunpoint and forced into one of the buildings. He was then threatened, robbed and beaten.

At this time, an 84-year-old family member of the man arrived to feed the cats at the business. The report states he was also held at gunpoint, robbed of his wallet and beaten.

The suspects drove off in the business owner’s car and continued a crime spree through several counties, stealing more cars and guns along the way, according to the report.

They were found in Cadiz, Ohio — outside of Steubenville, Ohio — where police chased them into the woods.

Brandy Mae Rombold, of Ellwood City, Pa., was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. Police are still searching for Tyler Michael Cory Amos of Cochranton, Pa. — who they believe is one of the suspects — and another unidentified suspect.

Additional crimes were discovered by detectives, including the robbery of a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle that they drove to Cable Hardwoods Inc.

The 60-year-old man was flown to Allegheny General Hospital for serious injuries. The other man was taken to Ellwood City Hospital.