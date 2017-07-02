Man killed in one-car crash on Route 11 southbound

JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A man was killed in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon on Route 11 southbound in Johnston Township.

Warren State Patrol Sgt. Daniel Jesse said they received a call around 1:55 p.m. of a crash on Route 11, just north of Route 88.

Police said the Chevy Silverado truck drove off the roadway right into the woods and struck several trees. Two men were in the car and suffered severe injuries.

The passenger, 60-year-old Joseph Colicchie of McDonald, died at the scene. The driver, 60-year-old Ronald Tarquino of McDonald, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Police say they were both wearing seat belts, and the passenger was partially thrown from the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, although police say speed doesn’t appear to be a factor.

Route 11 southbound was shut down briefly, but has since re-opened.