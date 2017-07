HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – An elderly Howland man who was reported missing Monday night has been found safe.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. that they found John J. Hughley and returned him home.

Trumbull County 911 issued an alert for Hughley, who is disabled and has trouble walking. He uses a burgundy rollator walker, which also went missing.

Hughley had been last seen Sunday night around 10:30.