New Castle PD: 38 bags of crack cocaine found in person’s underwear

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – After a traffic stop in New Castle, police found 38 individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine in a person’s underwear.

On Friday, June 30, the New Castle Police Department stopped a car on West Washington Street.

Ira Ray Lee and Darious Deshon Lee, both from Detroit, Michigan, were inside the car when police conducted a search incident to arrest, for a marijuana charge.

According to a post on the New Castle Police Department’s Facebook page, police found 38 bags of crack cocaine and one bag of heroin in Ira Lee’s underwear.

After searching Darious Lee, police found one bag containing 8.5 grams of crack cocaine and another bag of marijuana.

The Facebook post also says a digital scale was found in the car.

Ira Lee is being charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.

Darious Lee is being charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.