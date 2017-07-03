Nugget of Knowledge: Blinking and Sneezing

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Lunch Atop a Skyscraper

Why do eyelids snap shut when a sneeze comes on, as if they’re guarding a gate?

Quite simply, it’s a reflex, an involuntary reaction, the same reason your leg kicks out when the doctor taps your knee…one theory says it may help prevent germs from going in to your eyes.

Your nose and eyes are linked by nerves, so the stimulation from the sneeze travels up one nerve to the brain, then down another nerve to the eyelids, triggering a blink for most people.

However, it’s possible for some people to sneeze with their eyes open.

Here’s a myth: your heart stops when you sneeze…no, it doesn’t….the electrical activity goes right on.

Another myth: if you8 keep your eyes open during a sneeze, your eyeballs could pop out: no, that’s impossible…and sneezing after sex can prevent pregnancy…don’t believe it.

