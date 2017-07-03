Pa. police searching for third suspect in ‘meth-fueled’ crime spree

PERRY, TWP. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have identified the third suspect accused of beating and robbing two men during a multi-day crime spree.

Police say Donald McClain III is still at large. He is a former employee at Cable Hardwoods Inc. in Lawrence County, the lumber store where two men said they were robbed and beaten on Saturday.

Police said the suspects were high on methamphetamine at the time of the crimes.

“Violent, out of control. We’re talking about methamphetamine, being up for several days without sleep, without food, on a crime spree that we believed started Thursday the 29th of June,” said PSP Lt. Eric Hermick.

Investigators said McClain led Brandy Mae Rombold and Tyler Amos to the business. Both Rombold and Amos were arrested over the weekend and are currently in jail on a $250,000 bond each.

Watch: Pennsylvania State Police press conference

The three are accused of shooting at the 60-year-old business owner and then beating and robbing him. Police said they also robbed and attacked an 84-year-old family member of the man, who came to feed the cats.

“They tried to kill him and it’s my belief they thought they had killed the 60-year-old when they left the office,” said Hermick said.

Police said the group is responsible for at least 12 burglaries and several auto thefts in the multi-day crime spree. Hermick said McClain is also known to be involved with the meth trade in Lawrence County.

Police said they consider McClain armed and dangerous. They ask that people do not approach him.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911.