Several Valley communities have big plans for Fourth of July

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nine communities will be setting off fireworks Tuesday night but in some places, it’s more than just fireworks.

One in Howland is an all-day event. A long-standing Fourth of July tradition is the parade down E. Market Street.

“This will be our 23rd year now,” said Trey Bryarly, of Howland. “I’ve wanted to change a lot of things this year, so we’ve got a lot of new stuff for the kids — for the younger generation coming out.”

Howland starts with an 8 a.m. 5k run before the 10 a.m. parade. Two things the younger generation should like is a 12:30 p.m. burrito-eating contest and a 1:30 p.m. pet show.

The parade in Canfield is also a tradition. It has been lining Route 46 since 1966.

Almost as much of a tradition is the Firecracker Four-mile that’s run before the parade.

“This is the 43rd annual Firecracker Four-mile Run,” said Dr. Gary Hubbard, of Canfield, who ran in the inaugural race. “There weren’t as many participants then but yes, I did.”

The Firecracker Four-mile Run starts at 8:30 a.m. The parade begins at 10:10 a.m.

After the parade, there’s food and games on the Green and at 12:30 p.m., they’ll be judging the most patriotic pet contest.

Then over in Columbiana, Jack Guy said Firestone Park will be one of the busiest places on Tuesday.

“They will begin early at 8:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day. They won’t be done here until after 10:00.”

The first thing on the agenda at Firestone is the 8:30 a.m. fishing tournament on Mirror Lake. About 200 kids will take part.

By late afternoon, the park will be packed.

“All the perimeter of the park will be parked full of cars, and lawn chairs, and people all have parties around the park,” Guy said.

After the fishing tournament, there’s an 11 a.m. pet parade, a 1:30 p.m. ice cream-eating contest, and a 3:30 p.m. watermelon-eating contest.

The music starts at 6 p.m., there’s a veteran’s salute at 8 p.m., and the fireworks start at 10 p.m.

