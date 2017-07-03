Vandals cause $20K in damage to Youngstown school buildings



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some weekend vandalism could lead to some pretty expensive repairs for Youngstown City Schools.

Administrators said someone fired pellets or BBs at dozens of windows and doors at the Woodrow Wilson and Taft school buildings over the weekend.

The damage to the schools — which are only a few blocks away from each other — was discovered Monday morning.

At this point, no one has been arrested, but police are investigating.

Replacing the thermal pane windows could cost close to $20,000.