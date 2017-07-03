Warren drug raid resulting in 8 arrests uncovers crack, heroin, meth

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police’s Street Crimes Unit raided a home in the city early Monday and found several drugs, weapons, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Around 5:30 a.m., police raided the house in the 200 block of Vermont Avenue NW.

They found two ounces of crack cocaine, about a quarter ounce of suspected powder cocaine, approximately half an ounce of heroin, and about a quarter ounce of methamphetamine, according to a police report.

Police said they also discovered two loaded handguns, ammunition, over $9,500 cash, a small amount of marijuana, two boxes of syringes, and several drug tools including two digital scales.

The drug raid also netted the arrests of eight people.

The homeowner, Eric Dotson, Jr. was put in handcuffs, along with Corey Yates and Darrelle Williams.They were all booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, and trafficking in methamphetamine.

According to the report, those three were inside the home when it was raided.

But outside, five other people — who police believed were coming to buy drugs — were also taken to jail:

John Welch, arrested on a probation violation

Kelly Szuch, arrested on a warrant for possession of drugs out of Warren

Bernard Richardson, arrested on a theft warrant out of Howland

Kelly Cottrill, arrested on a warrant for possession of drugs out of Warren

Gregory Yeakel, arrested on a warrant for fines and costs

Three others were released on an investigation into drug paraphernalia charges, police said.

