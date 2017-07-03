Youngstown police find man asleep with needle in hand in hot car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A 52-year-old man was cited for drug possession after police say they found him asleep in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

Officers discovered William Deavers about 6:47 p.m. Sunday asleep inside a vehicle parked at the McDonald’s on East Midlothian Boulevard. According to a police report, the sun was shining on Deavers’ face and he was sweating profusely.

Deavers had a syringe in one hand and a trail of blood could be seen on the other hand, the report stated.

Deavers awakened abruptly and appeared to be in a daze, police said. He told officers that he had injected heroin into his arm.

Deavers was issued a summons for drug possession.