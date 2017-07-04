Austintown parade holds special meaning this year for fire department

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Fourth of July parade in Austintown holds special meaning this year because of a new piece of equipment the department will be showing off.

While the new truck has lots of bells and whistles that will help firefighters do their job, it’s what the truck signifies that is the most important part of the unveiling today.

Just over a year ago, firefighter John Fritz passed away. The new truck is dedicated in his memory. Chief Andy Frost said the truck means a lot to everyone for many reasons.

“I can’t explain it. The guys are just thrilled with it. They want to put trinkets in of his and stuff to give it a personal touch. It’s just wonderful,” Frost said. “This will be a 30-year truck so John’s memory will be with us for 30 years. We are just thrilled we could do it.”

The truck bears Fritz’s name and helmet number – 181. His family was the first to see it.

The truck replaces one that was purchased in 1986.

The parade starts at noon on Raccoon Road in Austintown. Line-up starts at 10:30 a.m.