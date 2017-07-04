Benson homers, but Scrappers fall again on 4th of July

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Outfielder Will Benson hit a solo home run in the 4th inning, but the Scrappers lost 8-5 in 12 innings Tuesday at Eastwood Field.

Benson was back in the starting lineup after being hit in the face by a pitch last Friday. He was a first round pick of the Indians last year. The home run was the first of Benson’s Scrappers career Tuesday.

The Scrappers lost their 8th straight game on Independence Day, they’ve now lost the past seven at Eastwood Field in that stretch.

Mahoning Valley took a 4-1 lead in the 5th inning, but West Virginia pieced together three runs in the 7th and 8th inning to force extra innings.

The Black Bears put up four runs in the top of the 12th inning to seal the deal.

The Scrappers return to action at Eastwood Field Wednesday for another 7:05 PM start time against West Virginia.