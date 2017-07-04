Niles woman’s car smashed by concrete while driving under bridge

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A Niles woman is thankful to be alive after a piece of concrete smashed her windshield Monday as she was driving.

“It was terrifying,” Jessica Shaw said.

WKBN first learned about this story after seeing her post on Facebook.

Shaw — heading to Sparkle with her two young girls — was driving underneath an overpass on Robbins Avenue in Niles Monday afternoon. Suddenly out of nowhere, a chunk of concrete landed on her windshield.

“It was just so loud and it startled me and it startled the kids,” she said.

The impact smashed the windshield, forcing the glass to bow in.

“It hit directly in the center of my windshield,” Shaw said. “What if this would have flew all the way through?”

Everyone inside was covered in glass. But besides a few scratches on Shaw, they were otherwise OK.

She believes someone threw the concrete from the overpass.

“I don’t know if — whoever did this — if they do it for the laugh, if they do it for the entertainment,” Shaw said. “I don’t know what it is, but it could have killed me and it could have killed my kids.”

According to police, this wouldn’t be the first time juveniles have tossed objects from the bridge.

“Sometimes kids with too much time on their hands and not enough direction will get up there and drop things off the overpass onto the traffic below,” Niles Capt. John Marshall said.

Niles police are investigating.

Shaw says she’d like to see the person or people responsible held accountable for their actions.

“You could kill somebody,” she said. “This is people’s lives. It’s not funny. It’s not fun and games.”