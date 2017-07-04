Nugget of Knowledge: Caffeine Concentration

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Blinking and sneezing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Coffee is the biggest dietary source of caffeine.

You can expect to get around 95 mg of caffeine from an average cup of coffee….and from what we’ve been able to learn, the more coffee, the more caffeine.

The industry standard for a cup is six ounces, but some prefer 16 ounces….that’s a “grande” at Starbucks.

That amount of coffee will contain up to 400 milligrams of caffeine.

Studies suggest just 100 milligrams of caffeine are good enough for a lift.

Here’s what really affects the caffeine content.

The type of coffee beans: there are many varieties of coffee beans which naturally contain different amounts of caffeine….the lighter roasts have more caffeine than darker roasts.

The type of coffee itself: the caffeine content can vary a lot between regularly brewed coffee, espresso, instant coffee and decaf coffee.

The serving size: one cup of coffee can range anywhere from one to 24 ounces, greatly affecting the total caffeine content.

Bottom Line: Caffeine content is affected by the type of coffee bean, roast style, how the coffee is prepared and the serving size.

