Struthers held its Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, featuring fire departments from across the area.

Struthers held its Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, featuring fire departments from across the area.

Struthers held its Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, featuring fire departments from across the area.

A fire truck dedicated to former firefighter John Fritz appeared in Austintown's Fourth of July parade on Tuesday.

Austintown held a Fourth of July parade, starting on Raccoon Road.

Austintown held a Fourth of July parade, starting on Raccoon Road.

Howland's Fourth of July parade began with a 5K Stars and Stripes Run.

Howland's Fourth of July parade began with a 5K Stars and Stripes Run.

Howland's Fourth of July parade began with a 5K Stars and Stripes Run.

The Struthers School Foundation's Fourth of July parade kicked off at noon from the Struthers Fifth Street Plaza.

The Struthers School Foundation's Fourth of July parade kicked off at noon from the Struthers Fifth Street Plaza.

The Struthers School Foundation's Fourth of July parade kicked off at noon from the Struthers Fifth Street Plaza.

Alivia "Livi" Watson, who was killed by a drunk driver in South Carolina, was honored during Struthers' Fourth of July parade with her own float. Watson's mom and dad are from Struthers.

Alivia "Livi" Watson, who was killed by a drunk driver in South Carolina, was honored during Struthers' Fourth of July parade with her own float. Watson's mom and dad are from Struthers.

Alivia "Livi" Watson, who was killed by a drunk driver in South Carolina, was honored during Struthers' Fourth of July parade with her own float. Watson's mom and dad are from Struthers.

Alivia "Livi" Watson, who was killed by a drunk driver in South Carolina, was honored during Struthers' Fourth of July parade with her own float. Watson's mom and dad are from Struthers.

Canfield's 4th of July parade was held around the green.

Canfield's 4th of July parade was held around the green.

Canfield's 4th of July parade was held around the green.

Canfield's 4th of July parade was held around the green.

Canfield's 4th of July parade was held around the green.

Canfield's 4th of July parade was held around the green.

Canfield's 4th of July parade was held around the green.

Canfield's 4th of July parade was held around the green.