LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was arrested after police say he caused an accident on Route 82 on Tuesday.

Police say alcohol was involved when the driver of a red vehicle was traveling westbound and tried to swerve into another lane.

Not realizing how fast he was going, he clipped the bumper of a pick-up truck. He then crashed his car into a ditch on the side of the road and ran into the woods.

He was found a short time later and put in handcuffs.

No one was injured.