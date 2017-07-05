109 entities apply to cultivate medical marijuana in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Commerce has released its list of applicants for medical marijuana cultivator licenses.

The Department of Commerce received 109 applications for both Level I and Level II licenses. From these, the Department of Commerce will award up to 12 Level I and up to 12 Level II certificates of operation.

Level I cultivators will be permitted to operate an initial marijuana cultivation area up to 25,000 square feet while Level II cultivators will be permitted to operate an initial marijuana cultivation area of 3,000 square feet.

Applicants will be scored in several areas, including operation plans, security, quality assurance and finances. The state law says medical marijuana should be available by September 2018.

