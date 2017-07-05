As promised, campground at Berlin Lake closed

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Mill Creek Campground at Berlin Lake is now closed. The official closure takes place at noon Wednesday after all holiday campers have checked out.

As promised, reservations were honored through the Fourth of July holiday, but all new campers are now being turned away.

The announcement of the closure came last week when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discovered a mechanical breakdown in the sewage transmission system at the campground.

The day use area at the park will remain open and the boat launch will continue to be operational as water levels allow.