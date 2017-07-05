Attorney for Youngstown murder suspect enters not guilty plea

Williams is charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault

YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested June 15 - Dale Williams, 59, charged with aggravated murder
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man accused of shooting and killing a woman last month in Youngstown was due in court Wednesday, but he wound up not appearing in person.

An attorney for Dale Williams entered a not guilty plea for him.

Williams is charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault in the death of Elizabeth Stewart.

Police say Stewart was driving to work on Market Street when Williams rammed into her car, then got out and shot her 10 times.

Police said Williams confessed to the crime.

He’ll be in court for a pretrial hearing on Friday.