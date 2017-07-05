Dr. Shayesteh: Anti-inflammatory Diet



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Inflammation is known as the “mother of most diseases,” so why not fight back with an anti-inflammatory diet?

A certain amount of inflammation is needed in the body for healing wounds and defending the body, but too much can be dangerous to your health.

What should you be eating? What should you avoid?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain how to fight inflammation with an anti-inflammatory diet.

