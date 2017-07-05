Hometown Hero helps improve young students’ test scores

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cosetta McMillan’s passion for helping others, especially young students, is what makes her a Hometown Hero.

McMillan volunteers with AmeriCorps as a reading tutor at Youngstown City Schools. She said the third graders’ test scores have improved tremendously since she started volunteering with them.

“I love the students. We feed off one another. We learn from one another.”

She was nominated by her coworker, Angie DeNicholas, who said each student has made progress in a short amount of time because of McMillan.

“This is a person who is really involved and just loves what they do,” DeNicholas said. “She’s such a positive person.”

On top of helping students succeed in school, McMillan also works at Help Hotline, talking to people who are at risk for suicide.

McMillan said it was a shock to be recognized as a Hometown Hero for her volunteer work.

“I just go out there and do what needs to be done and I’m just glad that someone sees that I am dedicated to the task.”